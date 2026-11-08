Rajasthan Royals Back Riyan Parag to Lead the Team in IPL 2027
Rajasthan Royals is expected to continue with Riyan Parag as a captain. The team had Parag as a captain last season, when Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings. Even after various discussions, they have not been able to bring down a change in captaincy.
Rajan Parag is likely to remain captain of the RP in IPL 2027, as the franchise has recently shown their support for the young all-rounder to also lead the team this season. It is a confidence building measure for Rajasthan, and ahead of the new campaign, they want stability in the leadership group.
Over the years, Parag has become a standout figure in the Royals' ranks, rising from a promising young player to a pivotal member in their unit. His familiarity with the franchise and understanding of its core group are expected to play a major role in Rajasthan's preparations for IPL 2027.
The captaincy decision also provides clarity for the Royals as they look to build a competitive squad and challenge for the title. With Parag expected to remain at the helm, Rajasthan will hope his leadership and all-round abilities can guide the team towards a successful campaign.
A formal statement from the franchise will be expected.
Our Take
The decision of Riyan Parag being named as a captain of the team is a good one, as he has been one of the oldest players in the line-up, who has spent a lot of time with the team. On the other hand, some fans are also saying that chance should have been given to stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who are giving their best for India too.