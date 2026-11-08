Rohit Sharma Likely to Be Named Mumbai Indians Captain Again
Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians once again in the IPL. Reports suggest that an announcement on the same will be made on 15 or 16 November. Hardik Pandya is about to be traded to Punjab Kings, as Mumbai gets back to its former captain.
Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is likely to continue to skipper the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, where he has already served as the leader with great effectiveness. According to reports, an official announcement regarding the development could be made on November 15 or 16.
The big change is expected soon to come with another major transfer that involves Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder is reportedly close to completing a trade to Punjab Kings, which could pave the way for Mumbai Indians to bring back their former captain at the helm.
Rohit enjoyed a highly successful stint as Mumbai Indians captain, guiding the franchise to multiple IPL titles and establishing himself as one of the competition's most accomplished leaders. His likely return would lead to a significant boost for the five-time champions.
The reported changes may mark the start of a new phase for Mumbai Indians, as an official confirmation is awaited.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma being named as the captain of Mumbai Indians will be a major boost to the team. Even though Mumbai has not been able to do well in the IPL over the last few seasons, Rohit was the only captain to have led them to win the title five times. Fans will be eagerly waiting for an announcement on this matter to be made, as the next season brings more excitement.