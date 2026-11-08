Ravindra Jadeja’s Colourful Diwali Look Gets Twitter Talking

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 13

Ravindra Jadeja wished Happy Diwali to the cricket fans on his social media. But his wish was unique in a way, as he wore both Yellow and Pink Kurta in the photos. Fans on Twitter have been talking about his loyalty with CSK while also being with RR.