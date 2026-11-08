Ravindra Jadeja’s Colourful Diwali Look Gets Twitter Talking

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Ravindra Jadeja wished Happy Diwali to the cricket fans on his social media. But his wish was unique in a way, as he wore both Yellow and Pink Kurta in the photos. Fans on Twitter have been talking about his loyalty with CSK while also being with RR.

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Ravindra Jadeja has been a player who is still remembered for the times he had spent with Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, he was traded by Chennai Super Kings to Rajasthan Royals, as he had to bid a farewell to the CSK franchise.

Since then, the CSK fans have still been able to shower consistent support to him, which also happened today when Jadeja posted a Happy Diwali wish for the fans. He posted two photos on his social media accounts, in order to wish the cricket fans a very Happy Diwali.

In these photos, he wore a Yellow Kurta in one and a Pink Kurta in the other. With this, he has been able to keep both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings fanbase happy, showing his loyalty and dedication towards the game.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Orange Missed

Ravindra Jadeja should have worn an Orange Kurta too. He was a part of Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were banned.

CSK Fans Assemble

There is a reason why Ravindra Jadeja wants the CSK fans till now. And that is because of the likes, views, and other metrics.

Next Move

Since Ravindra Jadeja has also posted along with Yellow Kurta, Rajasthan Royals might be angry. It would make some sense if they take a release decision.

Balancing Act

Ravindra Jadeja is known to be a fierce all-rounder. But his posts on social media shows that he is a balanced player.

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