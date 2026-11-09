It looks like the players know about the trade deal involving Axar Patel to Chennai Super Kings. But since this deal is yet to be made official, they have decided to tease each other when they are together. Some videos also showed Axar Patel saying Duniya Hila Denge to Arshdeep Singh. It should be noted that this is the slogan of Mumbai Indians, as he is expected to be traded in exchange of Hardik Pandya.