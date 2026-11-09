Did Kuldeep Yadav Drop a Major Hint About Axar Patel Joining CSK?
Axar Patel is reported to move to Chennai Super Kings with a trade deal. While the trade is yet to be confirmed, Kuldeep Yadav might have given a hint of the same. In a viral video, he said Vanakkam to Axar Patel, while having a chat with the other teammates at the venue.
Axar Patel has been on the headlines over the last few days, and it is all due to the possible trade deal with Chennai Super Kings. Reports suggest that the team will be trading Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad to get Axar Patel and one more player to their line-up for the upcoming season.
But this trade deal is still not confirmed, as the speculations remain. To increase the speculations around the same, visuals of the Indian players from New Zealand have gone viral after the 2nd ODI. During the rain stoppage, the players were casually having a conversation with each other.
In this, Kuldeep Yadav reportedly said Vanakkam to Axar Patel. This might just be a casual tease to Axar, or he might just have confirmed the possible trade deal happening soon.
Our Take
It looks like the players know about the trade deal involving Axar Patel to Chennai Super Kings. But since this deal is yet to be made official, they have decided to tease each other when they are together. Some videos also showed Axar Patel saying Duniya Hila Denge to Arshdeep Singh. It should be noted that this is the slogan of Mumbai Indians, as he is expected to be traded in exchange of Hardik Pandya.