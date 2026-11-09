Kane Williamson Reveals What He Discussed with Virat Kohli Before His Test Retirement
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are the two legends who are missed the most in the longest format of the game. Even after dominating this format, they missed out on the 10,000 runs mark. Recently, Williamson talked about his conversation with Kohli before he announced his retirement.
Two players of the iconic Fab Four, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, have stepped away from the longest format of the game. And their retirement from the game was a bit unexpected, as it came at a time when fans expected them to complete the 10,000 runs mark in Tests.
Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the game in May 2025, a few days before the Indian team for the England tour was set to be named. And for Kane Williamson, his retirement came during the New Zealand tour of England, as both of them ended their Test career without a proper farewell.
But recently, Williamson revealed that he had a conversation with Kohli before he announced his retirement. He said, "I had a really cool chat with Virat before the day I announced the retirement - it was really like looking in the mirror, the experiences we had, captaincy roles, children at the same time, we had a really quite relationship".
Our Take
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson were having almost the same type of things both on and off the field. They were unable to score runs consistently in the longest format of the game, and even had various other things to look at off the field. Despite their dominance in this format of the game at one time, they ended up retiring without accomplishing what they wanted to do the most.