Marnus Labuschagne Dropped from Australia’s Squad for New Zealand Test Series
Marnus Labuschagne is confirmed not to be a part of the Test series against New Zealand. Following his lean run in this format, the selectors have considered dropping him for the series. George Bailey confirmed that he can still be back for the India tour next year.
The Australian cricket team will be having its next series against New Zealand, which will be played at home. Since the board is yet to announce the team, the Chairman of selectors, George Bailey, decided to talk about the same. He confirmed to the media that Marnus Labuschagne won't be a part of the series.
Addressing the media ahead of the fourth round of Sheffield Shield, he said, "We won't be considering Marn for selection certainly for that first Test, but for the New Zealand series. And the reason I just wanted to clear that up today is I think there's going to be or has been a lot of speculation around his place in the team.”
George Bailey also confirmed that the team will be announced by the time the 4th round of Sheffield Shield comes to an end. Along with that, the doors will be open for Marnus Labuschagne, as he might be able to gain a call back to the team for the upcoming tours of India and England.
Our Take
The lean run of Marnus Labuschagne has affected a lot of things, not just for the player but even for the selectors. Since he will now be leading Queensland in the Sheffield Shield, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to deliver some great performances and show the selectors that he could still deliver his best.