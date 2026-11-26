WTC 2025-27 Final: How Many Wins Does Each Team Need to Qualify?
South Africa has won the Test series against Bangladesh in a dominant fashion. After this series win, the qualification scenario has changed for the top four teams to a great extent. India needs to win 5 out of the remaining 6 games now.
The race to the World Test Championship finals has got even more intense now. The top four teams in the standings still remain in race for the same, and both spots for the finals are still up for grabs. South Africa have maintained their spot at the top, after winning the series against Bangladesh.
With this, the Proteas now need 2 wins in their remaining 5 games to advance to the finals of the WTC yet again. Australia, who lost the finals last time, now require 5 wins in their remaining 9 games to advance to the final clash yet again.
India and New Zealand are also in the race for the finals, as the Kiwis require 5 wins from their remaining 9 games to reach the finals. On the other hand, the equation remains challenging for India, as they need 5 wins in their remaining 6 games for the same.
Our Take
The race to the finals for the Indian team seems a bit challenging, but it doesn't mean that the team can't pull off a comeback. Shubman Gill will have to work some magic to ensure that the Indian team reaches the finals, as they missed out on the same in the previous cycle.