Rohit Sharma Reveals the Meaning Behind His Viral Century Celebration
Rohit Sharma was able to bring up his 35th ODI century in the second game against the West Indies. After completing his ton, he went on to have a unique celebration which fans never saw. In the interview, he was also asked about the reason behind his celebration.
Rohit Sharma has been questioned a good amount of times by the fans and selectors. But every time when he is questioned, he ensures the fact that no one is able to bring his spot in the Indian team in contention due to his form. This even happened in the second ODI against West Indies.
India was chasing down a massive target of 406 runs, and Rohit Sharma took the charge alongside Shubman Gill. He went on to score 101 runs before losing his wicket, as India was almost taken to the win. After completing his ton, Rohit did a rare celebration as he raised his knees high while running.
Fans were left confused for the same, as they wanted to know what the celebration actually meant. When asked, Rohit Sharma said, “I keep that celebration for myself. Ah, it's for me. It's for me. Some things are just meant to be with you. It's not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma has shown the fans that he is now ready for the upcoming World Cup. He has been declared as unfit and even non committal for the big tournament, but he shows that he is not someone the Indian team could go without in the World Cup. It now remains to be seen how he performs in the upcoming match against West Indies, which is also the last of the series.