Shubman Gill Makes History With Incredible 223 Against West Indies
Shubman Gill has created history in the ODI format and even in the cricket as a whole, in the second game against West Indies. He now stands as the only batsman to have scored double centuries in Tests and ODIs as a captain. No other player has managed to achieve the same.
Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper, just keeps on climbing the record books whenever he wants. In the second ODI against West Indies, he went on to complete a historic double century in just 117 balls, becoming the fastest to complete the same.
But that was not the only record in the game which he had broken. He went on to achieve something which no player has ever done before in the game. As a captain, no player had managed to score a double century in both Tests and ODIs. But with yesterday's game, Shubman Gill has become the first player to achieve the same.
Now he stands tall in the list alone, scripting different records even for the Indian team under his captaincy. While his start as an ODI captain has been shaky, it has been worthwhile for the Indian team to break down various records in the second ODI against West Indies.
Our Take
Shubman Gill has left no stones unturned when it comes to dominating with the bat, since the time he took over as a captain for the Indian team. He may not have been able to yield the needed results to the team, but it should be noted that he has been working on the same with each and every passing game.