Ayush Mhatre Reveals How MS Dhoni Helped Shape His Leadership
Ayush Mhatre was present in a press conference ahead of the Ranji Trophy. He talked about the lessons he had learnt from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and how the Indian legend taught him to remain calm in situations. Mhatre plays professional cricket for the first time since the IPL.
Ayush Mhatre has started to prepare for the upcoming edition of Ranji Trophy. And this time again he has been selected to play for Mumbai in one of the biggest first class tournaments in India. Eager to do well in the same, he was also present in a press conference.
In the conference, he talked about a number of things, including his preparations for the tournament. Moreover, he explained how MS Dhoni helped him to shape his leadership skills in the game, regardless of the format and situation.
Talking about Captain Cool, he said, "We have always seen how Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains calm & one of the things I have learnt from him is that anger may last for five minutes but decisions taken in anger can often be wrong. Once you calm down, you can think better. I have tried to follow that approach, stay composed on the field and make better decisions for myself and the team.”
Our Take
Ayush Mhatre’s statement on MS Dhoni shows that the Indian legend has done his very best when it comes to shaping the new talents. Players such as Ayush Mhatre and other young guns who have shared a dressing room with him, know the value of the lessons which are being given by one of the best in the game. Now it remains to be seen how he performs for the team in the Ranji Trophy, as Mumbai aims for the title.