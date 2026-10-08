Ayush Mhatre’s statement on MS Dhoni shows that the Indian legend has done his very best when it comes to shaping the new talents. Players such as Ayush Mhatre and other young guns who have shared a dressing room with him, know the value of the lessons which are being given by one of the best in the game. Now it remains to be seen how he performs for the team in the Ranji Trophy, as Mumbai aims for the title.