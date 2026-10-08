Twitter Erupts as Kieron Pollard Joins Super Kings for SA20
One of the most shocking auction moves has finally taken place. Kieron Pollard has been signed by the Joburg Super Kings for 1.5 million Rand, as he plays for the opposition for the first time. This shocking move has left cricket Twitter in splits as fans can't stop reacting.
The year 2026 might not have been good enough in providing shocks to the cricket fans. But we have received one major shock in the SA20 auction for the upcoming season. Kieron Pollard, known for his performances in the MI Family and dominance against Super Kings, was a part of the same.
He participated in the SA20 auction, and came to the bidding table. Interestingly, Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town had an intense clash to get the West Indies all-rounder to their line-up. When the Super Kings were unwilling to back down, MI had to let Pollard go to their arch rivals.
This eventually allowed Joburg Super Kings to get him for a massive total of 1.5 million Rand. With this shocking auction move, fans on Twitter have reacted in the most hilarious way possible:
Retire in Yellow
Played for MI his entire life only to retire in yellow !— Sanju ☢️ (@SixerSanju) October 7, 2026
Welcome Kieron Pollard 🔥🔥😮💨 pic.twitter.com/dkO2dpxkjB
All his life Kieron Pollard has played with the MI Family and spent his time in Blue Jersey. Now he simply wants to end his career on a strong note with the yellow jersey.
Crossover
Kieron Pollard after giving nightmares for so long will play for Super Kings franchise. What is this crossover. Something feels off. 😭— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 7, 2026
Kieron Pollard has literally given nightmares to the CSK fans for a long time. But this crossover of having him in the yellow jersey feels like something is off.
First in my Bloodline
First in my bloodline witnessing my Childhood Villan in Yellow Jersey 😲— Mr. Tanikella 🔱 (@sivatanikella99) October 7, 2026
Shock of the Decade 😭pic.twitter.com/8Ek2xnUPiA https://t.co/G1xqosVrI4
A Twitter user said that he is the first in his own bloodline to witness a childhood villain play for his favourite team. Its also like Ben Cutting starts to play for RCB in the upcoming season.
MI Legacy
Mumbai Indians is slowly ending their legacy 💔 pic.twitter.com/SYTAWOVLOc— Prathmesh. (@45Fan_Prathmesh) October 7, 2026
It seems like Mumbai Indians are slowly ending their own legacy. Rohit Sharma lost his captaincy, the team lost its form in the IPL, and now Pollard joins Super Kings.