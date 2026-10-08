Ravindra Jadeja’s Chief Selector Remark Leaves Twitter in Splits
Ravindra Jadeja seems interested to be the Chief Selector of the Indian team. He responded to BCCI's application of Chief Selector via his official Twitter handle, asking about the procedure. This reminded fans of the time when he was actually active on Twitter years back.
The BCCI has opened up the applications for a new Chief Selector. Ajit Agarkar was previously holding this place but he stepped down once his tenure came to an end a few days back. As Pragyan Ojha has taken up as the interim Chief Selector, the board has also opened up new applications.
The responses to the same were looking normal, till Ravindra Jadeja decided to step in. He replied to the tweet, asking about the procedure to the BCCI. This reply has caught much more attention than the actual tweet itself, as fans can't stop laughing at the same.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
All Talents
Come on Jaddu, If you are on selection hoping all talents will be in Indian Team 🫡🔥— 𝚅𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚊𝚝 𝙶𝚅 (@Itz_Venkatesh55) October 7, 2026
With Ravindra Jadeja being the Chief Selector of the Indian team, it would be so good. He meets the requirements and will bring down all the key talents.
Glad to See Him Back
glad to see you back on Twitter pic.twitter.com/VAsTYEz9W0— 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖓 (@darenface) October 7, 2026
Fans on Twitter are a lot happy watching Ravindra Jadeja back on Twitter. He has been a lot inactive lately, as they missed out on his replies like this.
Overqualified
Just hand over your resume, Jaddu bhai! Pretty sure you are overqualified for the selection committee already! 😂😂— Gaurav Singhal (@ImGauravS16) October 7, 2026
Ravindra Jadeja will just have to hand over his resume to the BCCI. It can be said that he is overqualified for this post as compared to the others.
Ruled Out
1st criteria: shouldn't be an active player..— Prajakta ~ (@pprja_14) October 7, 2026
One Twitter user decided to read out the criteria for the same to Jadeja. The first and also the most important one is the fact that the applicant should not be an active player.