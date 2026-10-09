Twitter Reacts as Australia’s Openers Struggle Against South Africa
The first Test against South Africa has exposed the batting woes of the Australian team yet again. Nic Maddinson got out for a duck, while Travis Head lost his wicket after scoring 9 runs. The troubles for the team to find a stable opening stand continues.
The first Test match between South Africa and Australia has started, and this game has already exposed some weaknesses of the Australian team. As Australia decided to bat first in this game, Nic Maddinson was brought back into the side. Travis Head once again had a change in his opening partner, hoping that things would be better.
But it didn't turn out as expected for the team. Nic Maddinson got out for a duck even after playing 33 balls in the first innings. And Travis Head was also dismissed at a score of 9, triggering an early collapse yet again.
As Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith have now steadied the innings, the troubles faced by the opening pair cannot be ignored.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Still Searching
Australia still searching for David Warner’s replacement in Tests https://t.co/Dq8kT8gvyw— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 9, 2026
Australia has not been able to find a replacement for David Warner in this format. The team has tried various players for the opening spot, but no one is able to do well.
Done and Dusted
Maddinson couldn't open his account after 33 balls dawg. It's done and dusted now. https://t.co/AgKZT8iSTi— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 9, 2026
Nic Maddinson could not open his account of scoring runs even after facing 33 balls. It is now done and dusted for the player who made his comeback after almost ten years.
Stats Speak
Travis Head’s test numbers, home and away. Avg 52 at home and 30 away. 11 centuries at home and one away. I agree most batsmen have better stats at home but the contrast here is much bigger. I don’t have the stats for it but I have a feeling his numbers were better in middle order than as an opener. What is worse are his partners, who keep changing every game, are also struggling. Australia have real batting problems, more so in the opening.— Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) October 9, 2026
Numbers do play a role but it seems that Travis Head has not been able to work on them. He has good stats as an opener in home Tests but it drops to 30 when it comes to away Tests.
Experiment Ended
I think the Travis Head opener experiment can probably end. #SAvsAus— Johnny Banter (@thegoodbanter) October 9, 2026
Travis Head as an opener in the longest format of the game seems like an experiment. And this could probably end with the Test series against South Africa.