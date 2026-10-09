Twitter Reacts as Australia’s Openers Struggle Against South Africa

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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The first Test against South Africa has exposed the batting woes of the Australian team yet again. Nic Maddinson got out for a duck, while Travis Head lost his wicket after scoring 9 runs. The troubles for the team to find a stable opening stand continues.

Twitter Reacts as Australia’s Openers Struggle Against South Africa.

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The first Test match between South Africa and Australia has started, and this game has already exposed some weaknesses of the Australian team. As Australia decided to bat first in this game, Nic Maddinson was brought back into the side. Travis Head once again had a change in his opening partner, hoping that things would be better.

But it didn't turn out as expected for the team. Nic Maddinson got out for a duck even after playing 33 balls in the first innings. And Travis Head was also dismissed at a score of 9, triggering an early collapse yet again.

As Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith have now steadied the innings, the troubles faced by the opening pair cannot be ignored.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Still Searching

Australia has not been able to find a replacement for David Warner in this format. The team has tried various players for the opening spot, but no one is able to do well.

Done and Dusted

Nic Maddinson could not open his account of scoring runs even after facing 33 balls. It is now done and dusted for the player who made his comeback after almost ten years.

Stats Speak

Numbers do play a role but it seems that Travis Head has not been able to work on them. He has good stats as an opener in home Tests but it drops to 30 when it comes to away Tests.

Experiment Ended

Travis Head as an opener in the longest format of the game seems like an experiment. And this could probably end with the Test series against South Africa.

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