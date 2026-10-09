Travis Head’s test numbers, home and away. Avg 52 at home and 30 away. 11 centuries at home and one away. I agree most batsmen have better stats at home but the contrast here is much bigger. I don’t have the stats for it but I have a feeling his numbers were better in middle order than as an opener. What is worse are his partners, who keep changing every game, are also struggling. Australia have real batting problems, more so in the opening.