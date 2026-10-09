New Zealand will be missing out on the availability of Mark Chapman in the T20I series. While the team prepares for the same, it is hopeful that Chapman will be able to make his return in time for the ODI series. On the other hand, this seems to be a bright opportunity for players such as Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner to showcase their skills. They have been doing well for the team in the domestic circuit, and now it is time to prove against the World champions.