New Zealand Lose Two Key Players Ahead of India T20I Series
New Zealand has suffered a double injury blow ahead of the T20I series against India. Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of the series due to their injuries. At the same time, Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as their replacements in the team.
The T20I series between New Zealand and India is awaited by the cricket fans, but right before the same, it seems that the Kiwis have suffered a major injury blow. It has been reported that two players from the team have been ruled out of the series due to their respective injuries.
Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes won't be available for the team in the T20I series against India. Chapman has still not recovered from the left hamstring tear which he suffered in the European T20 Premier League. On the other hand, Zak Foulkes suffered with a right hip flexor injury in a training session with Canterbury.
In their places, Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as the replacements in the line-up. The New Zealand cricket team will now hope to give its best in the coming series against India, and possibly take revenge for the T20 World Cup 2026 final loss.
Our Take
New Zealand will be missing out on the availability of Mark Chapman in the T20I series. While the team prepares for the same, it is hopeful that Chapman will be able to make his return in time for the ODI series. On the other hand, this seems to be a bright opportunity for players such as Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner to showcase their skills. They have been doing well for the team in the domestic circuit, and now it is time to prove against the World champions.