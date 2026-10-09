Each and every game in this series has allowed Rajat Patidar to make his case strong for an international comeback. While it may not be possible for him to make a spot in the ODI side this quickly, the selectors might be willing to try him out in the T20Is. Even in the IPL he was able to display some brilliant performances over the last two seasons, as he has also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the title in consecutive seasons.