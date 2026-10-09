Rajat Patidar’s Consistent Runs Put India Comeback Back in Focus
The Indian selectors will now be having their eyes on Rajat Patidar. Playing for India A in the series against Australia A, he has managed to score consecutive half-centuries. And this has come at a time when players such as Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to perform.
Each and every player is ready to give his best to be a part of the Indian team for the World Cup. But it looks like Rajat Patidar has also made his case strong with the unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A. While India A has not been able to do well in this series, Patidar remains among the few positives.
In the first unofficial ODI, he went on to score 53 runs off 51 balls when the entire team managed to post just 149 runs while chasing the target. And he went on to continue the same form for the team even in the second unofficial ODI, when they were chasing down a total of 260 runs.
When star players such as Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to perform, he stepped up. This eventually allowed him to score 67 runs for the team in the second game, when he entered at the brisk of a collapse.
Our Take
Each and every game in this series has allowed Rajat Patidar to make his case strong for an international comeback. While it may not be possible for him to make a spot in the ODI side this quickly, the selectors might be willing to try him out in the T20Is. Even in the IPL he was able to display some brilliant performances over the last two seasons, as he has also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the title in consecutive seasons.