Michael Hussey Parts Ways With Chennai Super Kings Ahead of IPL 2027
Chennai Super Kings has made another change in its coaching staff. Michael Hussey is reported to have parted ways with the team, leaving them without a batting coach. He has been working with the team over the last eight years.
Chennai Super Kings is about to go through some major changes in its coaching staff in the coming months. Some of them started when Zaheer Khan took over as the new Head Coach of the team, a few weeks back. But now it seems that a few more changes are loading.
It has been reported that Michael Hussey has now parted ways with the team. He had been working with them as a batting coach over the last eight years, but he won't be available for them in the upcoming season. However, it should be noted that no official announcement in this matter has been made by the franchise.
His exit comes right after Stephen Fleming and Eric Simons stepped down from their respective positions. It should be noted that the future of James Foster also hangs in balance, as it remains to be seen whether the team will be continuing with him or not.
Our Take
It seems that the entire coaching staff of Chennai Super Kings will now be revamped. The team has already seen changes when Zaheer Khan stepped in as the new Head Coach. Following this, Mohit Sharma was also appointed as the new bowling coach of the team. Now with Michael Hussey stepping down from his post, it remains to be seen whether this position will be filled by an Indian or not.