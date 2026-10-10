India’s First ODI Against Sri Lanka Moved After Delhi Stadium Issue
The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played in Delhi. However, the venue will be going through renovation works, which would make it unavailable for the first game. At the same time, reports suggest that the first game has now been shifted to Ahmedabad.
The next home ODI series India will be playing, is when India goes against Sri Lanka in the month of December. Ahead of this series, India will be playing in New Zealand also, but the fans are eagerly waiting for the home series, which will start from December 13.
However, the first ODI of this series is expected to be rescheduled to another venue. Earlier it was set to be played in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but the venue is about to go through some renovation works. This would be making it unavailable for a couple of months, missing out on the series against Sri Lanka.
At the same time, the BCCI had to look at the other places where the match could be scheduled. It has been reported that the first ODI of the series will be played in Ahmedabad, since the venue in Delhi won't be able to host the same.
Our Take
Fans in Ahmedabad will be able to enjoy the ODI action, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in the game at this venue. However, it should be noted that the venue change has not been confirmed. As the team prepares for the ODI series against New Zealand, the challenge against Sri Lanka will be seen later.