Will O’Rourke Ruled Out of New Zealand’s Test Series Against India
New Zealand has suffered another major injury blow ahead of the series against India. Will O’Rourke was going through rehabilitation following the left hamstring injury he suffered. Now he will be missing out on the Tests against India to prioritise the series against Australia.
The Test series between India and New Zealand is awaited, as the Indian team will be touring the nation after a long time. And right before the same, it seems that the hosts have suffered a major injury blow. Will O'Rourke has been ruled out of the series against India, as he continues to rehabilitate.
He suffered with a left hamstring tear in the Test series against England. This was followed by a calf strain, which he sustained in a training session in August 2026. As he continues to recover from his injuries, it is also necessary for the New Zealand cricket board to manage his workload.
Due to this reason, he has been ruled out of the ODI and Test series against India. The main reason for the same is to ensure that he is available for the Kiwis in the crucial Test series against Australia.
Our Take
The availability of Will O’Rourke in the Test series against India will be a major miss for the Kiwis. At the same time, the Indian team will be looking at it as an advantage, as they are looking for some wins to stay in contention for the WTC finals. The series against Australia will be a lot crucial for both India and New Zealand, due to which it is also important for them to manage the workload of their key players.