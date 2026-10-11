India’s Test Openers Struggle on Opening Day of Ranji Trophy Season
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had a bad start to the Ranji Trophy campaign. Preparing for the Tests against New Zealand, they made themselves available for the Ranji Trophy. But Jaiswal got dismissed for a duck while Rahul lost his wicket after scoring 4 runs.
The Indian team has started its preparations for the Test series against New Zealand. With all of the key players being ready for the same, they have joined their respective teams for the Ranji Trophy. The tournament has started, but the start has not been good for two stars of the Indian line-up.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing for Mumbai in this tournament, got dismissed for a duck in the game against Chandigarh. On the other hand, KL Rahul, playing for Karnataka, got dismissed after scoring just 4 runs for the team. This has been quite concerning for the Indian team, noting that they are the key players in the Test side.
Both Jaiswal and Rahul are the openers of the team, and their form is now raising some serious questions. It remains to be seen how they are able to perform in the remainder of the game, as their form will be a key factor for the Indian team.
Our Take
Both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unable to display their best performances for the respective teams in the Ranji Trophy. At the same time, the bowlers who took their wickets will be looking at it as an opportunity to be noticed by the selectors. While Rahul and Jaiswal together have done well for the Indian team, it should be noted that the series against New Zealand remains crucial for India's qualification in the WTC final.