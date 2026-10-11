Both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unable to display their best performances for the respective teams in the Ranji Trophy. At the same time, the bowlers who took their wickets will be looking at it as an opportunity to be noticed by the selectors. While Rahul and Jaiswal together have done well for the Indian team, it should be noted that the series against New Zealand remains crucial for India's qualification in the WTC final.