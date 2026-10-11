It is true that Mohammed Shami is giving a statement to the selectors with the help of his performances. With this four-wicket haul, it comes as a huge positive for the Indian team who has been looking for some experienced pacers. Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to make his comeback to the team after a gap of four years. And this has now even boosted the chances of Shami making his return, looking at his form in the longest format of the game.