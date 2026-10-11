Mohammed Shami Makes Strong Case for India Comeback With Ranji Trophy Display
Mohammed Shami has made a strong case for an international comeback. He returned to play for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi. And in the first innings of the game, he finished with a four-wicket haul at an economy of less than 2.
Mohammed Shami is making a strong case to be back in the Indian team. Ever since the Champions Trophy 2025, he has been excluded from the line-up and never got a chance to be back. But with every game he gets to play in domestic, he shows that he isn't the one at loss.
He played for Bengal in the opening game against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. With Delhi batting first in this game, Shami decided that it is his time to dominate for the team. He went on to punish the Delhi batsmen, due to which they managed to post just 240 runs on the board before being all out.
Shami was able to take 4 wickets for the team, as he conceded just 30 runs at an economy of 1.71 runs per over. His spell included the key wickets of Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, and Hrithik Shokeen, who was able to score a half-century for the team.
Our Take
It is true that Mohammed Shami is giving a statement to the selectors with the help of his performances. With this four-wicket haul, it comes as a huge positive for the Indian team who has been looking for some experienced pacers. Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to make his comeback to the team after a gap of four years. And this has now even boosted the chances of Shami making his return, looking at his form in the longest format of the game.