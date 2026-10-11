Steve Smith Surpasses Joe Root as Fans Celebrate Historic Test Record
Steve Smith has created a record in the longest format of the game. He took three catches in the second innings of the game, overtaking Joe Root for the record of most catches in Tests. Fans on Twitter just can't stop praising the fielding skills of Smith in the game.
As the Australian bowlers have been able to dominate South Africa in the second innings of the game, it is not just the bowling line-up which showed the magic alone. A lot of work was also done by the fielding magic of Steve Smith, who stood tall in the slip section.
The Proteas started losing quick wickets, as Temba Bavuma lost his wicket with Smith taking a catch when he attempted a reverse sweep. Soon after, he was also able to take the wicket of David Bedingham, giving the skipper Pat Cummins yet another wicket.
These two catches helped Smith to take over Joe Root for the record of having the most catches in the longest format of the game. But he didn't just stop here, as he also took the wicket of Kyle Verreynne, giving three catches to the team even in the game where he failed to contribute with the bat.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
How Many?
HOW MANY UNBELIEVABLE CATCHES YOU'RE GONNA TAKE IN A SINGLE GAME, STEVE SMITH😭— gzvamp (@GovindIstOdraza) October 11, 2026
A key question has been asked to Steven Smith. How many catches will he be able to take for the team just at the slip position and shock the fans?
Elite Test Player
Failed with the bat but but but 3 stunners in the field STEVEN freaking SMITH for a reason. Elite test player this guy 👏👏👏👏 #SAvsAus— AKHIL (@punterAkhil) October 11, 2026
Steve Smith failed to perform for the Australian team with the bat. But on the field, he was able to take three stunners in the slip position.
Had to Do It
First time was nice so I had do it twice, this time even better. Steven Smith you beauty!!!— J I T H U ✨🕊 (@caicenzovia) October 11, 2026
Steve Smith was himself fascinated when he dismissed David Bedingham. So he was simply like, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice.