Abhishek Sharma has been the star of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game. Going to the mark of 2000 runs in just two years has been a moment to cherish for the young talent. But this also shows how much the T20Is have increased over the years. Players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played this format for a decade, but Abhishek Sharma has been able to break the record created by them in this format.