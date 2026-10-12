Abhishek Sharma Breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s Record in T20Is
Abhishek Sharma was able to breach the 2000 runs mark in the T20I format yesterday. This allowed him to join the list of a few Indian batsmen to have accomplished this score. Also, he overtook Suryakumar Yadav for taking the fewest balls to reach this record in the shortest format.
A player who made his T20I debut after the T20 World Cup 2024, has now managed to reach the 2000 runs mark in T20Is. And this player is none other than Abhishek Sharma, who unleashed his carnage against the West Indies yet again in the third T20I.
He was able to score 69 runs for the team while batting first, and these runs didn't just help India to get a strong start, they also helped him to accomplish a milestone. Abhishek was able to breach the 2000 runs mark in T20Is, as he did it in just 67 innings.
In terms of innings, he has been behind the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. But it should be noted that he has accomplished this mark in the fewest balls, taking 1023 balls for the same. This record was earlier held by Suryakumar Yadav, who took just 1164 balls for the same.
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma has been the star of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game. Going to the mark of 2000 runs in just two years has been a moment to cherish for the young talent. But this also shows how much the T20Is have increased over the years. Players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played this format for a decade, but Abhishek Sharma has been able to break the record created by them in this format.