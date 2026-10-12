ICC Hands Demerit Points to Two West Indies Stars After Ranchi T20I
Two West Indies players have been penalised by the ICC lately. Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell breached the Level 1 Code of Conduct in the second T20I. For their actions, both players have been handed demerit points by the board.
The T20I series between India and West Indies has been affected with various incidents on the field. The tensions have been high among the players, and even the umpires have been involved as well. Due to this reason, two West Indies players have been penalised by the ICC.
It has been confirmed that Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell have been handed over demerit points for the offences they did in the second T20I at Ranchi. Rovman Powell breached the Article 2.2 of ICC Code of Conduct, when he hit the ball after Mayank Yadav bowled him in the sixth over.
On the other hand, Sherfane Rutherford went on to violate Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He yelled at the umpire for not giving a wide in the 13th over of the game. Due to this reason, he has also received a level 1 breach and handed over the demerit points.
Our Take
Some incidents also took place in the third T20I, when the Indian batsmen ran for a single in the final over of the innings. West Indies players also showed anger over the same, as they went on to charge towards the umpires. It remains to be seen when the ICC will be taking its actions against the same.