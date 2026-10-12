Twitter Erupts as Yashasvi Jaiswal Tries His Hand at Wicket-Keeping
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been spotted having wicket-keeping practices lately. Even for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, he was seen with the keeping gloves in the practice sessions. This has invited a lot of reactions from the fans on Twitter, regarding his comeback to the Indian team.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a key player for the Indian team in the Test format, but he is yet to make his place in the T20Is and ODIs. While he has been able to do well in both formats too, he still keeps on getting dropped by the selectors.
In order to get noticed by the selectors, it seems that Jaiswal has tried a whole different approach. He has now started practicing his skills as a wicket-keeper, as he was also seen having drills for the same for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.
While his form in the tournament has raised questions, as he was dismissed for a 13-ball duck, he is still keen to bring out his best as a keeper.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
We Hope
I hope it doesn't effect his batting , He is a generational batter .— AShu (@AshuTripathi025) October 12, 2026
A Twitter user has raised a serious concern. Practicing wicket-keeping skills is good for Jaiswal as long as it doesn't affect his skills as a batsman.
Samson Justice
Bro badly wants that T20 place of Samson 😂— Homie (@homelander_yyy) October 12, 2026
It seems that Yashasvi Jaiswal is coming in for the T20 spot. With Sanju Samson showing inconsistency, he will be eager to take up the place in the team.
Is Rohit the Reason?
kuch bhi karle jabtak rohit hai terko ni khilaenge— Dhruv (@dhruvgoesoff) October 12, 2026
A Twitter user made a bold statement in the case of Yashasvi Jaiswal. No matter whatever he does, he won't get a chance in the Indian team till Rohit Sharma is there.
Gambhir Effect
Would have been better if he focused more on his bowling— The Reality Check (@LogicinTransit) October 12, 2026
It would have been much better for Jaiswal if he had focused on his bowling skills. Because the Indian selectors are giving priority to those who can bat and ball both.