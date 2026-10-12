Yuzvendra Chahal Praises Abhishek Sharma’s Aggressive Approach After Match-Winning Knock.

Yuzvendra Chahal Hails Abhishek Sharma’s Fearless Batting After India’s Thrilling Win Over West Indies
Yuzvendra Chahal has been lauding Abhishek Sharma for his fearless approach to batting after his wonderful 69 off 30 balls for India against the West Indies in Indore.
Yuzvendra Chahal has commended Abhishek Sharma's fearless and aggressive style of batting after his team India took a lead in the T20I series 2-1 against the West Indies on October 11, 2026. In his address to Star Sports, Chahal underscored that the young opener has been playing with the same intent he showed when he debuted on the international circuit.
Abhishek bounced back after the slow start by hitting a match-winning 69 runs off 30 deliveries at Holkar Stadium in Indore. He scored these runs with full aggression and had five sixes in the process, which led to a 14-run win and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series for India.
The left-handed batsman has also had an impressive stint in his last few T20Is, including his quick century in September against Afghanistan. He has developed a good reputation in opening the innings with his consistent performances. Abhishek's fearless approach and ability to score quickly make him a vital part of the India T20I team.
Our Take
The way Abhishek Sharma played the game shows how crucial intent was in today's T20 cricket. His wicket-taking prowess from the top of the order provides great momentum to the Indian side. Chahal also paid tribute to the lack of pressure approach that the batter has, which is his hallmark. Consistency will be key against various attacks as Abhishek continues to emerge as one of the most important players in India's T20I preparations.