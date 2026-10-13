Jacob Bethell Returns to England Squad After Recovering From Injury.

Jacob Bethell Makes Comeback to England Team Following Injury Layoff
Jacob Bethell is officially back in the English team after months of injury layoff. The team missed out on his performances for months, but he has been named in the team for the series against Australia. He underwent a knee surgery a few months back.
The England & Wales Cricket Board have officially announced their team for the white ball series against Australia. This series will be starting from November 13, and a special comeback has been listed on the same. Jacob Bethell, who missed out on international action, is now back in the team.
He has not been a part of the side since the ODI series against India, where he suffered with a right knee injury. This injury also led to him going through a surgery, and spending months in rehabilitation. Due to this reason, he went on to miss various series for the team, including the Tests against Pakistan and series against Sri Lanka.
On October 13, the selectors confirmed that he is fit and ready to play for the side. Due to this reason, he has now been named in the team for both ODI and T20I series, eager to give his best in the comeback series.
Our Take
Jacob Bethell making his return to the England cricket team is a major boost for the side. He has been a key player for the team in their preparations for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place next year. Along with that, the team will be looking at his fitness, as he has just gone through a surgery on his right knee.