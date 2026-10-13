Joe Root Not Ready to Retire as England Batter Eyes More Records
Joe Root won't be retiring from the game anytime soon, as he is here to stay with the England cricket team. The ECB released its two year central contracts, and Joe Root has been named in the same. He has committed himself with the team till September 2028.
Joe Root has been one of the most phenomenal players in the longest format of the game. Among all the players who stood tall in the Fab Four, he remains the only one who has come way much closer to the record of Sachin Tendulkar.
At the same time, fans were thinking whether Root would call off his time in Test cricket before breaking the record of Sachin or not. But all these retirement rumours have now been thwarted, as he has committed himself to play for England till September 2028.
He has been named in the two year Central contracts, which were made public by the England & Wales Cricket Board recently. Since he will be having a number of Test matches to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar, he will be eager to get it done as soon as possible.
Our Take
Joe Root has shown full commitment to the England cricket team in the longest format of the game. Now that he is leading the team back in this format, he will aim to take them to new levels before he decides to step down. But one thing has been confirmed that the current World Test Championship cycle is definitely not the last for Joe Root. Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, will now be seeing his record of most runs in the Test format under threat.