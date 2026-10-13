Virat Kohli Gets Emotional About 18-Year Journey With Team India: ‘The Pitch Has Been My Home’
Virat Kohli talks about his extraordinary journey in cricket. He thanks the game for being a part of his life for 18 years and India for making it to the World Cup finals twice.
Virat Kohli has shared his incredible cricket journey and how the sport has been a major influence in his life and career. The Indian batsman shared a heartfelt message on LinkedIn, thanking everyone for their support and recognition, and also mentioned the years of his association with the cricketing world and how he has been serving his nation.
The greatest of all Indian Test batters declared the pitch his home and explained how his cricket career has helped in building the person he is today. He also shared how close he is to the Indian jersey and his pride in going above and beyond.
The former India captain also emphasized his World Cup success on two occasions, which remain wonderful feats in his glorious journey. His words acknowledged the opportunities cricket has offered and the experiences he's gained while playing the game at an international stage for the Indian team.
The message from Kohli serves as a reminder of how much he loves the game and how far he's come.
Our Take
The message of Virat Kohli reflects the affection and emotion that he feels towards the game of cricket and Indian fans. His runs and records are just a small part of his story, the one that shows how many years, months, and days he dedicated himself to discipline and commitment to the national team. World Cup years have been highlighted in his career, underscoring his focus on team success. Kohli's message has given fans insight into his understanding of what it means to represent India and the impact of the sport on his life.