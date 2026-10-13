Delhi Capitals Appoint Yuvraj Singh Ahead of IPL 2027 Season
Yuvraj Singh has started an all new chapter in his cricket career. He has joined Delhi Capitals, marking his return in the Indian Premier League. And with this, he has also started his career as a coach in the game.
Yuvraj Singh is now officially back in the Indian Premier League, but this time fans would be seeing him in a different form. He won't be coming in to bowl against the opponents or smash sixes all over the ground. Instead, he has made his return to the tournament as a coach.
In a latest development, it has been confirmed that Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals as their new batting coach and assistant coach. This is a major update for the team who is still looking for its first ever title in the tournament. Along with that, it is a part of the major coaching overhaul done by them.
The appointment of Yuvraj Singh as the new batting and assistant coach could benefit them in various ways. He would be working with the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, and many more, working on their skills, which might help Delhi Capitals to do wonders in the tournament.
Our Take
Yuvraj Singh has started a new chapter in his cricket career along with Delhi Capitals. This is not just a fresh start for Delhi Capitals, who have gone through a major revamp in the coaching staff. Instead, it is a fresh start for the generational all-rounder of the Indian team, Yuvraj Singh. He has been a part of the game for a long time and even played in the WCL for the Indian team, as he now joins a team as a coach.