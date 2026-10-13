Yuvraj Singh has started a new chapter in his cricket career along with Delhi Capitals. This is not just a fresh start for Delhi Capitals, who have gone through a major revamp in the coaching staff. Instead, it is a fresh start for the generational all-rounder of the Indian team, Yuvraj Singh. He has been a part of the game for a long time and even played in the WCL for the Indian team, as he now joins a team as a coach.