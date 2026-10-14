Twitter Goes Wild Over Travis Head’s Hilarious Post-Victory Instagram Story
Travis Head posted a hilarious reel on his Instagram after Australia secured a win over South Africa. The reel featured Temba Bavuma being shocked after the loss. Fans have started to remember what happened in this banter the last time Australia toured South Africa.
The first Test between South Africa and Australia is over but the banter between the two teams might just have reignited again. After the match came to an end, the headlines were surrounding Temba Bavuma, who had his winning streak as a captain come to an end.
Following the game, Travis Head also decided to take a dig at Bavuma and the Proteas. He posted a story on his Instagram account, where he shared a funny reel related to the same. It showed the reaction of Temba Bavuma to the scorecard of the first test match.
This incident even reminded fans about the previous Australia tour of South Africa. A banter started between these two teams, which ultimately led to the biggest scandals known in the game.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the story posted by Travis Head:
Just Imagine
Imagine Bavuma posting this🥶 pic.twitter.com/HuNTOlPVE1— . (@aggreg0r18) October 13, 2026
Now fans are waiting for Temba Bavuma to do something like AB de Villiers did. He should post this series as one to remember, giving nostalgia to the fans.
Not Long Back
Meanwhile he was Silenced by Lord Bavuma in WTC Final 🤡— Lyle (@FueledByNaptime) October 13, 2026
The story posted by Travis Head shows that he might have taken the upper hand. But he was also silenced by Lord Bavuma in the finals of the World Test Championship.
If He was There
they wouldnt have done all this if he was there!! pic.twitter.com/h3W9r8yyoO— ❤️ (@HonestBabar) October 13, 2026
The Australians mocking South Africa for this loss might not have happened only if AB de Villiers would have been in the team. Everyone knows what happened last time they were mocked.
Said Well
Posting only reels with 0 perfomance in match— dk_drjr (@DineshK57215640) October 13, 2026
A Twitter user took this as a moment to troll Travis Head. He is only posting reels on his Instagram, but has shown zero performance in the game.