What Happened the Last Time India Played a T20I in Hyderabad?
The Indian team will be playing a T20I match in Hyderabad after almost two years. As they face West Indies in the fourth T20I, India aims to seal the series already. However, only a few fans remember the dominance India showed when they last played a game at this venue.
The Indian team will be facing West Indies in the fourth T20I, as they aim to secure another win and seal the series. This match will be played in Hyderabad, a venue where players such as Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have played a lot. But, what happened when India last played a game at this venue?
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, 2024
The last time India played a T20I at this venue was against Bangladesh in 2024. Batting first in this game, India was able to post a massive total of 297 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Sanju Samson (111), Suryakumar Yadav (75), and Hardik Pandya (47), played crucial knocks for the team.
Bangladesh was never able to gain momentum in the chase, as the team got down to 59/3. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy attempted to rebuild, but the Indian bowlers gave pressure. Eventually, Bangladesh posted just 164/7, allowing India to win the game by 133 runs.
Our Take
The Indian team returning to Hyderabad is a huge boost. Last time they were able to bring out their highest score in this format of the game. Now they will be aiming to cross the 300 runs mark in the T20I format for the very first time. At the same time, this could be the match where India seals the series, noting the familiar conditions in Hyderabad for some of the top order batsmen.