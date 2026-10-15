The BCCI is about to announce the Indian team and the main focus this time will be on both bowling and batting line-ups. The Indian batting line-up is having a lot of experience with the help of players such as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli. But this time the selectors will aim to focus on the bowling line-up, as it has caused a lot of challenges to the team lately.