BCCI Set to Announce India’s ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour
The Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand is expected to be announced soon. It has been reported that the team would leave for the ODI series on 28 October, as it will be a key tour for the team's preparations for the World Cup.
The Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand is yet to be announced. However, recent reports indicate that the team will be named by the BCCI in two to three days. This tour is also expected to mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will be having their last tour of New Zealand.
Both players will remain in focus, as the World Cup 2027 will be their last. And this series in particular will be a key one for the Indian line-up, as it will show the real preparations for the ODI World Cup.
Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for the team in the ODI series, as per the reports, with the management focusing on his workload. On the other hand, BCCI might also announce different teams for the final two ODIs, with the Test series commencing right after the same.
Our Take
The BCCI is about to announce the Indian team and the main focus this time will be on both bowling and batting line-ups. The Indian batting line-up is having a lot of experience with the help of players such as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli. But this time the selectors will aim to focus on the bowling line-up, as it has caused a lot of challenges to the team lately.