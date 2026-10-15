No Parthiv Patel for BCCI Chief Selector Job as New Twist Emerges.

Parthiv Patel Unlikely to Become BCCI Chief Selector as Race Takes a Turn
The BCCI is yet to find a replacement for Ajit Agarkar, who stepped down from his post a few days back. With the applications being open, Parthiv Patel was reported to be the top contender. But recent reports suggest that he is not in the race to be selected for the same.
As of now, the BCCI is standing without a Chief Selector, with Pragyan Ojha taking up the role till the board appoints a new one. Ajit Agarkar, who was holding this position, had his tenure come to an end a few days back, following which the BCCI even opened the applications for the same.
Reports suggested that Parthiv Patel is being the frontrunner to take up this role for the Indian team. He has worked with the legendary stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which could help them to a great extent, in the context of the World Cup 2027.
However, a new twist has emerged in this case. The recent reports suggest that Parthiv Patel is not in the race to be the new Chief Selector of the team. If the BCCI doesn't shortlist any of the new applications, it is likely that Pragyan Ojha will be appointed for this post.
Our Take
Parthiv Patel not being a part of the Chief Selector race remains a question. He has been a part of the domestic circuit and is also known to have worked with various great talents. But as of now, fans are just waiting for a new twist to emerge in this case, since Pragyan Ojha is sitting as a Chief Selector on an interim basis. If the BCCI is unable to find a better experienced individual, he would be taking up the position by himself.