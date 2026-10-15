No Parthiv Patel for BCCI Chief Selector Job as New Twist Emerges.

Parthiv Patel not being a part of the Chief Selector race remains a question. He has been a part of the domestic circuit and is also known to have worked with various great talents. But as of now, fans are just waiting for a new twist to emerge in this case, since Pragyan Ojha is sitting as a Chief Selector on an interim basis. If the BCCI is unable to find a better experienced individual, he would be taking up the position by himself.