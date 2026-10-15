King Kohli Is The Master Of Chase: Samit Patel Hails Virat Kohli as a Batting Genius
Former England all-rounder Samit Patel has hailed Virat Kohli's game sense and run-chasing qualities, and reiterated his ranking among cricket's ‘Fab Four’, alongside Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.
Today, Samit Patel, the former England all-rounder, has described the Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as "gems" in an interview on the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends.
Samit Patel was impressed by Kohli's sterling temperament management and his guide-spiriting in a difficult run chase. He termed the Indian batter as "the master of a chase" and complimented his ability to remain cool and maintain his technique at critical areas to build the innings or accelerate it.
On Kohli's capacity as a batsman, there is a lot that makes him different from others, Patel said, adding that his versatility based on the match situation is an attribute that sets him apart. His tactical awareness, alongside his consistency, made him a name to look up to in international cricket.
Patel also argued that Kohli's competitors, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith, are part of the modern cricket "Big Four". These comments underscore Kohli's reputation as one of the greatest hitters in his generation.
Our Take
Samit Patel’s comments highlight what makes Virat Kohli such a formidable run-chaser: his composure, match awareness, and ability to adjust his scoring rate under pressure. Such attributes have underpinned his world-class journey. Kohli's entry in the ranks of Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith is further testimony to his stature as one of the top batters in modern cricket. With Rohit Sharma receiving praise as well, Patel’s remarks recognise the impact Indian cricket’s biggest stars have made on the game.