Samit Patel’s comments highlight what makes Virat Kohli such a formidable run-chaser: his composure, match awareness, and ability to adjust his scoring rate under pressure. Such attributes have underpinned his world-class journey. Kohli's entry in the ranks of Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith is further testimony to his stature as one of the top batters in modern cricket. With Rohit Sharma receiving praise as well, Patel’s remarks recognise the impact Indian cricket’s biggest stars have made on the game.