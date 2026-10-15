Why Shai Hope’s Dominance Will Define West Indies’ Tour of India
The West Indies tour of India will be remembered for Shai Hope. Whether it was ODIs or T20Is, he didn't flinch for a second to dominate the Indian bowlers. In six games, he has managed to score four centuries across different formats.
The West Indies tour of India was expected to be dominated by the Indian team. But there was one player in particular who ensured that the West Indies remained in the fight, and it was none other than Shai Hope. Whether it was ODIs or T20Is, he went on to dominate the Indian bowlers without any issues.
In the ODI series, he smashed a century in the second ODI and even scored an unbeaten 162 in the final game. With his red hot form in the ODI format, he decided to continue it even in the shortest format of the game. And this has now helped West Indies to level the series 2-2.
Yesterday in the fourth T20I, he went on to score 102 runs off 50 balls, as West Indies won the game by 24 runs to level the series. And this was his fourth century against India in this tour, with two coming in ODIs and two coming in T20Is.
Our Take
Shai Hope has shown some strong performances in the white ball tour of India. In the seven games which have been played in this series so far, he has managed to bring down five instances when he smashed more than fifty runs for the team. It is now time for the fifth T20I, as Shai Hope aims to continue his dominance and allow the West Indies to secure a series victory of India.