South Africa Drop Tristan Stubbs Ahead of Crucial Second Test
South Africa has announced a major change ahead of the second Test. Tristan Stubbs won't be a part of the playing XI for this game, as Matthew Breetzke has been called up in his place. Kagiso Rabada is also likely to make his return to the team for this game.
South Africa have announced an intensive tow-in outfit ahead of the second match against Australia, by bringing on Matthew Breetzke (replacing Tristan Stubbs). The statement comes after their 214-run defeat in the first Test against their archrival in Durban where the Proteas are finding it difficult to turn things around in the three-match series.
Breetzke's team-up is a result of his stellar form in the ODI series against Australia, where he managed to score a century. The South Africa veteran has already warranted his selection in two Tests and could resume action as part of the batting order shake-up with Aiden Markram.
Wicketkeeping too has undergone significant changes, with Ryan Rickelton named the number one wicketkeeper for the second Test. Kyle Verreynne is in the squad, but will be determined during the XI's selection.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada may be fit to join the squad having missed the first Test due to hamstring trouble. South Africa will look to level the series at the start of the second Test on October 18 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.
Our Take
South Africa is making rapid changes to its team to ensure that they are able to do well in the upcoming match. Kagiso Rabada coming back is still a question, as he was only excluded for the first Test. Now the questions will remain on his fitness, as the team expects him to be there for the second game.