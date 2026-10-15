Trent Boult Joins Sydney Thunder! Andrew Flintoff Builds Fearsome Kiwi Pace Duo for BBL 16
Sydney Thunder sign New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult for BBL 16, with the Test team head coach Andrew Flintoff aiming to beef up the new ball attack with the addition of the pace bowler.
Sydney Thunder have bolstered their bowling line-up with a big signing of New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult for the next Big Bash League (BBL) season 16. The left-arm pacer has signed a one-year contract and will be available for the entire tournament, including the championship.
Boult had previously played for Melbourne Stars in the 2022-23 season, playing eight games. His side will now be joined by another New Zealand international, Lockie Ferguson, to make an experienced pace partnership for the Sydney Thunder. Boult was excited to get back to the Big Bash and be able to add wickets to the mix, especially in the powerplay, he said. In addition, he stressed his desire to be ‘helpful to the team, very helpful to the staff, and very helpful to the buy it fans.’
Sydney Thunder head coach Andrew Flintoff was delighted with the deal, lauding Boult as a world-class performer and team player. The righty-lefty pairing of Boult and Ferguson may be able to help knock down wickets with the new ball, a form of cricket which Flintoff feels the nation's most prolific duo have been lacking in recent years.
Our Take
Trent Boult's arrival could be the big game-changer for the Sydney Thunder's bowling in BBL 16. With his switching of the new ball and getting things started early, along with Lockie Ferguson's speed, the franchise now has to find an opening attack. Andrew Flintoff is at the helm, and Thunder will be hoping this experienced duo will help them bounce back from their disappointing season in a bid to make the finals once again. Their powerplay may be significant to their success.