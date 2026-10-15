Boult had previously played for Melbourne Stars in the 2022-23 season, playing eight games. His side will now be joined by another New Zealand international, Lockie Ferguson, to make an experienced pace partnership for the Sydney Thunder. Boult was excited to get back to the Big Bash and be able to add wickets to the mix, especially in the powerplay, he said. In addition, he stressed his desire to be ‘helpful to the team, very helpful to the staff, and very helpful to the buy it fans.’