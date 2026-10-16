Twitter Reacts as Poster for India’s Tour of New Zealand Gets Unveiled

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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The poster for the India tour of New Zealand has now been unveiled. With five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests, both teams are prepared to give their best. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting for the ODI series, as it will be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in New Zealand.

India Tour of New Zealand Poster Sparks Buzz Among Cricket Fans.

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The much awaited India tour of New Zealand is now coming closer for the cricket fans. And this tour will be having a total of 12 matches between the two teams, which will feature 5 T20Is, 5 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. While all the games carry equal importance, it remains to be seen which team gets the upper hand.

Recently, the poster of this much awaited series has been revealed. It shows the level of revenge which remains to be settled from both sides. India defeated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final this year, as the Kiwis aim to take a revenge in the T20I series. On the other hand, India will aim for a revenge in the ODI series, as they lost the previous series against them by 2-1.

But the anticipation will remain for the Test series, as New Zealand dominated India the last time they played against each other. And since then, the Indian team has never been the same in the longest format of the game.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the poster of the series:

Poster Boy

Virat Kohli will be the poster boy for the Indian cricket team. Because even the makers know which player will be able to pull the most crowd for the series.

WWE or Cricket

The poster has been themed in red, which reminds fans of something else. One of them even called it as a match card for the WWE Hell in a Cell event.

Crime against Test Format

The Test series between India and New Zealand will be of just two games. At least it should have more games, so that both teams could get the most out of each other.

Oh Captain

Shubman Gill is also present in the poster but he has been shortened to a great extent. However, he is the captain of the Indian team across two formats.

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