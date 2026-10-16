India’s Last T20I at Chinnaswamy Produced One of Cricket’s Most Dramatic Finishes.

What Happened the Last Time India Played a T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium?
The Indian team will be back at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to play the series decider against West Indies. This venue will be hosting a T20I match for the first time since 2024. The last time India played a T20I at this venue, it ended up being a double Super Over.
The T20I series between India and West Indies has reached its final game. And this game will be crucial for both teams, since it is a series decider to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India last played a game at this venue in 2024, which was the final T20I against Afghanistan in a three match series.
India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I
In the third T20I, India was batting first and had lost some early wickets, standing at the score of 22/4. But Rinku Singh and Rohit Sharma went on to rebuild the innings well, taking the team to 212/4. Rohit Sharma scored 121 runs off 69 balls while Rinku Singh smashed 69 runs off 39 balls.
In the chase, Afghanistan also finished at 212/6, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Gulbadin Naib smashing fifties. The first Super Over ended in a tie again, as Afghanistan scored 16/1 and India scored 16. But in the second Super Over, India scored 11/2 in 0.5 overs, while Afghanistan got 1/2 in 0.3 overs.
Our Take
It can be said that the last time when Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a T20I, it ended up being one of the most intense games fans had ever seen. But now the main challenge remains ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who will aim to win this game and ensure that India gets the series win.