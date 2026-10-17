Ramesh Powar Emerges as Front-Runner to Replace Ajit Agarkar
The BCCI might have found the successor of Ajit Agarkar. The board is now looking at Ramesh Powar to take up his role in the Men's selection committee. As of now, Pragyan Ojha has taken this position on an interim basis, till the BCCI makes a new appointment.
The BCCI has been looking for a successor to Ajit Agarkar, and it seems that they have finally found the same. Reports suggest that Ramesh Powar, former Indian cricketer, is being seen as a possible successor to Agarkar and he is likely to take up his role in the Men's selection committee.
Powar has played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for the Indian cricket team, and he also holds the experience of 148 first class games. With Pragyan Ojha taking up the role of Ajit Agarkar on an interim basis, it remains to be seen when the appointment of Powar will be made official by the board itself.
Ajit Agarkar stepped down from his post a few days after the series against West Indies started. As the BCCI started its search for a new Chief Selector, Pragyan Ojha took over the post of Agarkar till the time the BCCI selected someone else.
Our Take
Ramesh Powar holds a lot of experience when it comes to the longest format of the game. The requirements which were staged by the BCCI for this role are perfectly being met by him. And if the reports are true, his appointment will also be made soon by the board, before the series against Sri Lanka. Right now, the main focus will be on the India tour of New Zealand, which will make things clear for the World Cup and World Test Championship.