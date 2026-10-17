Ravindra Jadeja not being a part of India's World Cup plans is a major hit. Even though he has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately, his experience remains unmatched when it comes to any spin all-rounder. Moreover, he has been able to do well for the team in the Test format of the game, actively scoring runs and taking wickets. If given a chance regularly in the ODIs yet again, he might be able to bring his rhythm back in the game.