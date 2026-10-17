Ravindra Jadeja Left Out as India Plans for 2027 World Cup Take Shape
Ravindra Jadeja has been excluded from the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. Reports suggest that he might not be in India's plans for the World Cup. As of now, the all-rounder is preparing himself for the Test series against the Kiwis.
The BCCI named India's squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, and this gives a clear picture of the players who are being seen as a part of the World Cup plans. However, the list had a shocking exclusion, since Ravindra Jadeja was not named in the line-up.
Jadeja, who has been a key member of the Indian team in the ODI format, has now been excluded from all five games against New Zealand. Instead, he has been put to focus in the longest format of the game.
Some reports suggest that Jadeja is not being seen by the selectors in plans for the World Cup 2027. His performances in this format of the game have not been good lately, due to which new players are being checked out to prepare them for the big tournament.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja not being a part of India's World Cup plans is a major hit. Even though he has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately, his experience remains unmatched when it comes to any spin all-rounder. Moreover, he has been able to do well for the team in the Test format of the game, actively scoring runs and taking wickets. If given a chance regularly in the ODIs yet again, he might be able to bring his rhythm back in the game.