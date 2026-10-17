Twitter Reacts as Mahela Jayawardene Steps Down as Mumbai Indians Head Coach
Mumbai Indians have officially parted ways with Mahela Jayawardene. After serving the team for a long time, both parties have now decided to go different ways. Fans are now eager to know who Mumbai Indians will sign as the next Head Coach.
Mumbai Indians are also among the few teams who are going through a reset ahead of the upcoming IPL season. The team is yet to win an IPL title since their fifth and last in 2020, as their Head Coach, Mahela Jayawardene, has now stepped down from his post.
Just a few weeks before the auction, Mumbai Indians now stand without a Head Coach. This exit also marks the end of Mahela Jayawardene’s long stint with the five time IPL champions, with whom he has worked in different roles.
Fans might remember his stint for the time when Mumbai Indians had its drought in the IPL. But it should be noted that he is the same coach under whom Mumbai was able to win the 2017, 2019, and 2020 IPL titles.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
BazBall Time?
@mufaddal_vohra It's time for Bazz! https://t.co/aEPhkYTDTK— Vishal Sharma (@Vsharrma1) October 17, 2026
With Mahela Jayawardene stepping down from his post, some fans have started to suggest Brendon McCullum for this position.
Rohit x Rahul
@mufaddal_vohra RAHUL THE WALL DRAVID WILL JOIN MI AS HEAD COACH— Gurjar 21 (@amit271122) October 17, 2026
One of the key suggestions made by a fan is bringing Rahul Dravid as a Head Coach. With Rahul as a Head Coach and Rohit back as captain, Mumbai could target its sixth title.
Two Powerhouses
@mufaddal_vohra CSK and MI will both be coming with new head coaches. Interesting to watch who will be successful in their first year.— thehumoursays (@Utkarshh31) October 17, 2026
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, both parted ways with their long time Head coaches. It remains to be seen how these two teams will fare in the upcoming season.