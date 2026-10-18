The match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which offers good pace and carry for the batsmen to play their shots well. The outfield is fast, while seamers will be able to do well early in the innings. Spinners will be able to play a role in the middle overs, when the ball gets older. Warm conditions with some humidity and partly cloudy skies are expected, although the weather could influence how much the ball swings early on.