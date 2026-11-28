Australia Drop Two Star Players for New Zealand Series
Australia has announced its squad for the Test series against New Zealand. Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon have been dropped, giving way to Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli. One more player will be added to the team after the Round 6 of Sheffield Shield.
The stage is set for the New Zealand tour of Australia, as the squads from both sides have been announced for the same. Since the Aussies don't want to keep any stones unturned, the team has made two massive changes to its squad for the upcoming series.
Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon, the two key players, are not a part of the team for the same. Labuschagne’s omission was confirmed weeks earlier by the Chief selector, George Bailey. He also talked about the omission of Lyon, citing his lack of form with the ball lately.
In their place, two uncapped players, Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli have been given a chance to play for the team. Both of them have been able to display some strong performances for their respective sides in the Sheffield Shield.
Our Take
The Australian cricket team has indicated the fact that they will be going through some sort of transition soon. While it was expected to take place after the current WTC cycle comes to an end, it might just start from the series against New Zealand. Nathan Lyon will be keen to regain his form so he gains a recall for the series against India, as Labuschagne also gears himself up for a potential comeback. At the same time, Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton will be looking forward to utilising these opportunities well and make their debut better.