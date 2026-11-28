The Australian cricket team has indicated the fact that they will be going through some sort of transition soon. While it was expected to take place after the current WTC cycle comes to an end, it might just start from the series against New Zealand. Nathan Lyon will be keen to regain his form so he gains a recall for the series against India, as Labuschagne also gears himself up for a potential comeback. At the same time, Corey Rocchiccioli and Jack Clayton will be looking forward to utilising these opportunities well and make their debut better.