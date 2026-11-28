Akash Deep Continues to Impress Since His International Comeback
Akash Deep made his international comeback with a bang. He last featured in the Test series against England, as he was sidelined for more than a year. But with his comeback in the New Zealand series, he took his 2nd five-wicket haul in the 2nd Test.
New Zealand were bowled out for just 356 runs, after standing tall on day one. While Jasprit Bumrah went without any wickets in this game, it seems that the Kiwis weren't prepared for what Akash Deep had for them. In the first innings of the game, he went on to take 5 wickets for 99 runs.
This was also his second five-wicket haul for the Indian team, and it came in consecutive Test series. His maiden five-wicket haul came against England, when India was playing the Birmingham Test. With his prolific performances, India was able to win the game with Akash Deep taking 10 wickets combined in both innings.
Since the Test series against England, he was out of action from international cricket for a long time due to an injury. Ahead of the series against New Zealand, he got back to the Ranji Trophy, which helped him to gain his rhythm back, as he went on to make his international comeback in New Zealand.
Our Take
Akash Deep has been a key bowler for the Indian team when it comes to the SENA tests. He will now be looking forward to continuing his dominance even in the home conditions, as India will be going against Australia for five Tests. But his performances have helped him to secure a spot in the team even on his comeback, as he continues to roar in the most challenging conditions.