Recently, he opened up on the greatness of Virat Kohli, as he said, “I look up to Virat Kohli & learned a lot from him about fitness. I had only heard from other players about his fitness, diet, and everything else. But when I made my debut under his captaincy in 2021 and saw him for the first time during practice sessions and matches, I also got to witness his entire routine. He's a beast. He's a different beast altogether. He's still the same today.”