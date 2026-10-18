Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli Special
Suryakumar Yadav spoke about the greatness of Virat Kohli. He made his debut for the Indian team in 2021 when Virat Kohli was leading the side. And now SKY is being regarded as one of the finest players in the shortest format of the game, who stepped in recently.
Suryakumar Yadav has been the most successful T20 captain for the Indian team. Under him, the team didn't just dominate in the shortest format of the game at their own grounds, they even did well in the overseas conditions.
And his legacy in the game is not just limited to his captaincy, it also goes beyond the same when he made his debut in the game in 2021. Being a late bloomer, he decided to capitalise on each and every match he got to play, under the captaincy of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Recently, he opened up on the greatness of Virat Kohli, as he said, “I look up to Virat Kohli & learned a lot from him about fitness. I had only heard from other players about his fitness, diet, and everything else. But when I made my debut under his captaincy in 2021 and saw him for the first time during practice sessions and matches, I also got to witness his entire routine. He's a beast. He's a different beast altogether. He's still the same today.”
Our Take
Suryakumar Yadav has talked about the greatness of Virat Kohli in the game. And he is not the only player who has learnt a lot of lessons regarding fitness from the King. Various other players who have gone to be the best in their times have praised the King for the same.