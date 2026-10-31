India A Shine Bright as Jurel and Padikkal Deliver Impressive Performances
India A has finished the day one of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A on a strong note. Dhruv Jurel stood at the score of 99 not out, as Devdutt Padikkal smashed 80 runs before losing his wicket. Jaiswal once again failed to score well in these conditions.
The second unofficial Test match between New Zealand A and India A is now underway. And this game allowed the fans to see how the India A batting line-up has been able to do well in these conditions. The team finished day one at the score of 291/7, recovering well from a collapse.
And the major credits for the recovery have gone to Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal. Coming in to bat at number three, Padikkal was able to continue his red hot form in the longest format of the game. He managed to score 80 runs for the team off 140 balls, as Fraser Sheat removed him to ensure he doesn't get to his ton.
However, it seems that the New Zealand A bowlers have not been able to stop another Indian batsman from reaching his century. And this is Dhruv Jurel. By the end of day one, Dhruv Jurel has remained not out at the score of 99, as he aims to complete the ton tomorrow.
Our Take
Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal are showing the reasons why they will be the key players for the Indian team in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. While Padikkal has been able to display consistent performances, it was a good sign to see that Jurel has also started to be familiar with the conditions. Ravichandran Smaran, who showed promise in domestic, got out for a golden duck in this game.