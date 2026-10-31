Twitter Erupts as Marnus Labuschagnes Horrendous Test Run Continues
Marnus Labuschagne continues to struggle in the longest format of the game. In the series decider against South Africa, he only got out at the score of 4 runs. This continues his century drought in this format, as he inches to almost 50 innings without a ton.
Marnus Labuschagne has failed to prove his form once again in the longest format of the game. At a moment when everyone is focusing on the performances and dominance of the Australian team, he has been the only player who has not been in good touch since 2023.
Labuschagne had scored his last Test hundred back at the Old Trafford in 2023. But since then, he has not been able to score even a single century for the team in this format. And the series against South Africa turned out to be a crucial series to decide his future.
He started well, scoring 37 runs each in the first Test. But in the final and series decider, he managed to score just 4 runs in a run chase of 288 runs. With his dipping form, here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Labuschagne vs Rahul
Marnus Labuschagne still averages 42 despite a horrendous 4 year run in Tests ... Imagine how mediocre KL Rahul is with an average of just 35 😭 https://t.co/3P4Q7dAono— ONE7 (@17pixles) October 31, 2026
Even after not being able to score a ton in Tests for 4 years, Labuschagne has an average of 42. But what about KL Rahul, who still averages 35 in Tests.
Unreal Downfall
From 10 Hundreds in his first 30 Tests to scoring just 1 Hundred after his first 30 Tests with his last Test Hundred coming at Old Trafford in 2023. Unreal downfall of Marnus Labuschagne 💔 https://t.co/bzCVn4KubB— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) October 31, 2026
Marnus Labuschagne went on to smash 10 centuries in his first 30 Tests. But now he has managed to score just one ton in the next 30 games.
Warner Goes Wrong
That might have been the last time we witnessed Marnus Labuschagne in Test cricket. 💔 David Warner's prediction of Marnus scoring 100+ with Australia 7 wickets down also went horribly wrong! https://t.co/20qgr853MX— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) October 31, 2026
David Warner predicted that Marnus Labuschagne will score a ton in the chase. But Labuschagne has not been able to prove even David Warner right.