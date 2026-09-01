Pakistan’s Massive Shake-Up Ahead of 3rd Test Raises Big Questions
Pakistan has made some major changes ahead of the third Test against England. Players such as Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq have been released from the team. Along with this, the team has also called up replacements, who are subject to VISA approvals.
Just when people think Pakistan cricket has done the unbelievable, they come up with something new which shocks us all. The team was going through the boycott calls during the second Test, as reports claimed they were about to boycott the game. While that didn’t happen, the team went on to lose the second Test and the series against England.
Still, they have a chance to prevent the series from being a whitewash. For the third Test, the Pakistan cricket team has gone through some major changes, which no one expected. It has been reported that key players such as their former captain, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imam-ul-Haq have been released from the team.
While the team has released these players, they have also called up replacements. Players such as Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Razaullah Khan, Mohammad Imran, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir have been called by the team. But their availability will now be subject to the VISA approval.
Our Take
Pakistan has made some massive changes to their team right before the series is about to come to its end. England will be feeling great that despite a change in its coach and captaincy, they have been able to do well with ease. But that has not been the case with Pakistan, as they have dropped their key players. Challenges for the team will increase to a great extent if the VISA approvals of the replacements would come up to some issues.