Ben Stokes’ Big BBL Comeback Finally Takes Shape
Ben Stokes is likely to make his debut for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in the next season. He retired from international cricket a few months back, and now aims to give his time in T20 leagues. With the Big Bash League, he could also be eager to make his comeback in the IPL.
Ben Stokes has made it clear that he would be participating in the T20 leagues as much as possible, ever since he announced his retirement from international cricket. Even though he didn't play in The Hundred, he decided to spend his time in the game by playing in the English domestic.
And now, Stokes is reported to participate in another T20 league, which is set to begin in December 2026. It is the Big Bash League, where reports claim that he would be making his debut for Adelaide Strikers. If this happens, it would be one of the biggest signings by the team, which could shape the upcoming season.
The former English captain has a lot of experience when it comes to the Australian pitches. As he aims to make his return to the T20 leagues, the Big Bash League will be a massive move. This league has been a lot popular as compared to the others, being considered as one of the sole competitors of the IPL.
Our Take
Ben Stokes has retired from international cricket, ending one great chapter. But the end of one thing marks the beginning of the other. He is now looking forward to participating in the other T20 leagues, and it will all begin with the Big Bash League. Fans will also expect him to be a part of the IPL auction, as the teams are looking for a reliable pace all-rounder in this tournament.